AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: Japan humble Bangladesh 9-0; Thailand beaten 6-1 by Australia

Japan registered their first win of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 after recording a 9-0 thrashing of Bangladesh at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday.

Japan were held to a goalless draw by Australia in the opening match of Group A in the continental championship on September 15, but recovered with a huge win over their South Asian opponents on the second matchday.

FT: BAN 🇧🇩 0 – 9 🇯🇵 JPN Japan orchestrate a massive comeback after an opening day draw to claim a thumping victory over Bangladesh in Group A!#AFCU16W pic.twitter.com/TqPszmsIfb — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 18, 2019

Manaka Hayashi, Maika Hamano (2), Moe Ota, Momoko Nebu (2), Kyono Hiranaka and Ririka Tanno (2) were on the scoresheet for the young Nadeshiko.

Meanwhile, Thailand, who edged past Bangladesh 1-0 in their opener, suffered a 6-1 beating to Australia in their second match at the Chonburi Stadium.

Japan and Australia now occupy the first two spots in Group A with four points apiece, but it is Japan who take the top spot thanks to a better goal difference. Thailand are third with three points while Bangladesh are bottom and yet to collect a point after two rounds of matches.

FT: AUS 🇦🇺 6 – 1 🇹🇭 THA Australia comprehensively beat Thailand to register their first victory of the tournament!#AFCU16W pic.twitter.com/7l0aOWeZbM — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 18, 2019

Thailand will face Japan on the final matchday in the group stages on September 21 while Australia face Bangladesh. Only top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals of the eighth edition of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship.

(Photo courtesy: AFC)