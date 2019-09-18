Abdulla Yusuf Helal becomes first Bahrain footballer to play in UEFA Champions League after debut against Inter Milan

Bahrain international forward Abdulla Yusuf Helal has become the first footballer from that country to compete in the UEFA Champions League tournament proper.

26-year-old Abdulla came on as a substitute for Slavia Prague in the second half of their UCL 2019-20 opener against Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan at San Siro on Tuesday, however, could not help his side from capturing all three points in Group F as Nicolo Barella equalised for the hosts in the second-half injury time.

Abdulla Yusuf Helal is the very first Bahraini 🇧🇭 player to compete in UEFA @ChampionsLeague Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/wwoTxipcNk — Moe Hallal (@moe_hallal) September 17, 2019

After a goalless first half, Nigerian attacker Peter Olayinka gave visitors Slavia the lead in the 63rd minute. It was in the 79th minute that manager Jindrich Trpisovsky introduced the lanky Bahraini forward as a replacement for Lukas Masopust making Abdulla the first Bahraini to play in the group stages of the European continental competition.

Abdulla was also part of the squad of the Czech Republic club in the play-off round of the Champions League qualifiers where they faced Romania’s CFR Cluj.

Abdulla Yusuf Helal will be the very first 🇧🇭 Bahraini player to compete in @ChampionsLeague Group Stage! #UCLdraw #slaviaprague pic.twitter.com/NniHCt3Clp — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) August 29, 2019

He was an unused substitute in Slavia’s 1-0 win away from home in the first leg held on August 21, but came on as a substitute in the 79th minute in the second leg which was also won by Slavia 1-0 to secure their place in the group stages.

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are the other clubs in Group F of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20.

The Bahrain international made his move to Europe with Bohemians 1905 in July 2018, but Czech giants Slavia signed Abdulla in January 2019 and loaned him back to Bohemians for the remainder of last season.

He has made six appearances for the Prague-based club in the Czech First League this season. He was also part of the Bahrain national team that defeated Cambodia 1-0 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month.

(Photos courtesy: Reuters, Cambodia Football Federation)