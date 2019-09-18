Age fraud hits Indian football again as India U-15 captain alleged to be overage

Age fraud menace looks all set to hit Indian football again after it has been revealed that the India U-15 national team captain might actually have been overage!

Midfielder Eric Lalsangzuala had skippered the India U-15 side during an exposure tour to Italy during April-May this year where they took part in the MU-15 Championship which also featured the United States, Mexico and Slovenia.

AIFF’s announcement of the tour mentions “boys born on or after Jan 1, 2004” are part of this group. This was the cut-off date for AFC U16 qualifiers (India’s campaign starts tomorrow). Eric isn’t part of this squad – from captain to nowhere. He joined @bengalurufc in June. pic.twitter.com/Oh4CdBE8MY — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) September 17, 2019

The trip, funded by tax money, was part of the Indian team’s preparations for the 2020 AFC U16 Champions Qualifiers where they are pooled with hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Turkmenistan in Group B. India are set to begin their campaign against Turkmenistan in Tashkent on Wednesday.

However, Indian football writer Akarsh Sharma has claimed that Lalsangzuala was already “nearly 17 years old” during the exposure trip to Italy. He also shared a screenshot from the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) player registration which registers his date of birth as June 15, 2002 making him 17 years and three months old now.

Akarsh further tweeted that the AIFF had mentioned on their official website that the group of players picked for tour were “boys born on or after January 1, 2004.” Lalsangzuala, interestingly, is not part of India U-15 head coach Bibiano Fernandez’s squad for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers.

The India ‘U-15’ captain has since then joined Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC.

Lalsangzuala, though, appears to be blissfully unaware of this. His Instagram account even has images of that U15 tour – which he uploaded this month.🤷‍♂️ Additional web screenshots of some posts: video of MPL assist & recent story at the end of training at BFC. pic.twitter.com/KHDUUmr6lL — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) September 17, 2019

“You’re wasting taxpayers’ money on the most awful and expensive form of short-term ‘development’. And not even doing it right,” the journalist wrote on Twitter. “Imagine what happens at grassroots levels if this is what happens at the national team level. Sigh!” he added.

India are no strangers to age fraud with them reportedly having had to replace one of their players for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup for being overage. The ISL was also hit with age falsification after Gaurav Mukhi, who shot to fame after becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Indian domestic league, was found to be not 16, but 21 years old!