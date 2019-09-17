Singapore U-16 international starlet called up by Cardiff City FC for trials

In what comes as good news for Singaporean football, young Singapore footballer Veer Karan Sobti has been called up by English Championship side for a trials scheduled for next month.

Goalkeeper Karan who is part of the Singapore U-16 national team set to take part in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers impressed the former Premier League club during a stint back in June and will now return to the United Kingdom for a second trials.

Karan was on a training stint with Czech Republic-based Turf City Academy when Cardiff first scouted the Singapore youth international and invited him for a training stint with the Cardiff U-18s back in June 2019.

Now, Karan has been invited back to Wales which could lead to the goalkeeper signing a scholarship with the Welsh club, if everything goes well during the stint.

“The professionalism there really showed me the levels and standard that I should be aiming for. If they [Cardiff’s coaches] like what they see, then there could be an opportunity of a scholarship signing in the summer of 2020 but nothing at all is certain. Nothing is finalised with Cardiff at the moment,” Karan was quoted as saying by The New Paper.

“Hopefully, I can move to a European club. That is my dream for sure,” he told the Singaporean news outlet.

Singapore are in Group I of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers and will open their campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday. DPR Korea and Guam are the other teams in the pool which will be played out at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

