IR Iran lift maiden CAFA U15 Girls’ Championship title after 3-2 win over Uzbekistan

IR Iran defeated hosts Uzbekistan 3-2 on the final matchday to lift the CAFA U15 Girls’ Championship 2019 title at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent.

The second edition of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) tournament saw the participation of four nations — hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, IR Iran and Tajikistan — who faced each other in a round-robin format before the team that finished top of the table were crowned the Central Asian champions.

Iranian women won all three of their matches to collect nine points and lift the title while Kyrgyz Republic settled for the runners-up position with two wins from three matches. Tajikistan finished third with one win while hosts Uzbekistan finished bottom without collecting a single point.

Iran began the tournament with a 4-0 thrashing of Tajikistan which was followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Kyrgyz Republic.

They went into the final match of the campaign needing only a point against the Uzbeks to seal the championship and substitute Sayedehfatemeh Yousefi gave them the lead in the 26th minute before the hosts equalised through Leyla Rustullaeva in the 46th minute.

However, Ghazal Morshediniknam and Diyana Norouzi scored to make it 3-1 for Iran before captain Makhzuna Abdukarimova found a late consolation goal for Uzbekistan.

Kyrgyzstan’s Aina Karataeva emerged as the top scorer of the tournament while Iran’s Mohaddeseh Zolfi was named the most valuable player.

The Uzbeks had emerged as the winners of the maiden CAFA U15 Girls’ Championship in 2017 ahead of Iran.

(Photo courtesy: CAFA)