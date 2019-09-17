2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers: Indonesia begin with 4-0 hammering of Philippines

Indonesia got their 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers campaign off to a winning start after thrashing Philippines 4-0 in a Group G fixture at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta.

Philippines had thrashed Northern Mariana Islands 7-0 in their opening match on September 14, but hosts Indonesia proved to be too strong for them in their second outing as Ahmad Athallah opened the scoring for head coach Bima Sakti’s side in the 37th minute.

Marselino Ferdinan added a second for Indonesia shortly after the restart before Alfin Lestaluhu made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. A fourth came in the 78th minute from the boots of Wahyu Mulyono to seal the three points for the hosts.

Brunei Darussalam, who had suffered a 7-0 defeat to China PR in their Group G opener, recorded their first points of the campaign after thrashing Northern Mariana Islands 5-1. Idzzaham Aleshahmezan scored a hat-trick for Brunei while Danisyh Syariee and Syaherrul Affendy added one apiece to give them all three points.

Meanwhile, in Group H, Timor-Leste also recovered from an opening day defeat to thrash Macau 6-1. Willian Vong, Fernando de Carvalho, Matias Guterres and Zenivio Mota found the back of the net once each while Alexandro Lemos scored a brace for the East Timorese who had lost 2-0 to Vietnam in their opener.

Mongolia were beaten 2-1 by Australia in the other Group H fixture as two own goals from Altanshagai Delgernasan and Tuguldur Batsukh came to the rescue of Joeys in Hanoi.

The #Joeys get off to a great start in their #AFCU16 Championship 2020 qualifiers! Next up is Macau on Wednesday night AEST. #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/Nu9zmxQPCy — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 16, 2019

In Group A, Tajikistan began their campaign by inflicting an 8-0 defeat on Sri Lanka at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. Nepal, who were thrashed 7-0 by hosts Jordan in the opener, managed to get a point on board after holding Kuwait to a 1-1 draw in the other match of the group.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)