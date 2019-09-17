AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: Vietnam thrashed 10-0 by defending champions DPR Korea

Vietnam suffered a heavy 10-0 defeat at the hands of DPR Korea in the opening match of their AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 being held at Chonburi in Thailand.

Vietnam, DPR Korea, Korea Republic and China PR are in Group B of the women’s tournament while Thailand had begun their tournament with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in Group A which also features Japan and Australia.

Goalie clanger! Hong Song-Ok embarrasses ‘keeper during North Korea’s 10-0 thrashing of Vietnam at the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship

At the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Monday, it was Kim Chung-mi who opened the floodgates for North Korea against the Vietnamese girls in the eighth minute before Sin Pom-hyang made it 2-0 just before the half-time break.

Second half saw Vietnam, who are making their debut in the continental championship, ship eight goals with Myong Yu-jong beginning the demolition in the 55th minute to make it 3-0. Kim Hye-yong, Hong Song-ok and Ham Ju-hyang added to the score before Kim Kye-jong added a quick-fire double in the 71st and 78th minutes to make the score 8-0.

Sin and Myong added their second goals late in the second period to complete the 10-0 thrashing.



In the other match in Group B, China PR defeated South Korea 2-0 at the Chonburi Stadium. Zou Mengyao gave the Chinese the opening goal in the 66th minute before Shao Ziqin converted from the penalty spot to seal the 2-0 win in the 75th minute.

(Photo courtesy: AFC)