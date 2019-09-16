WATCH: What really happened during Indonesia vs Malaysia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fan violence

It was a dark chapter in ASEAN football when violence broke out during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this month.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia had travelled to Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta to face Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener on September 5.

Malaysia had struck back through Mohamadou Sumareh and Syafiq Ahmad to come back level after Beto Goncalves had given hosts Indonesia the lead twice in the qualification tie and the score was 2-2 when the unfortunate series of events began.

Around the 75-minute mark, the game was forced to a halt after a section of Indonesia supporters began pelting water bottles, flares and what not at the stands where the travelling Malaysian supporters were seated at the Gelora Bung Karno.

FOX Sports Malaysia’s Keeshanan Sundaresan and team were at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium to capture what really happened during the World Cup Qualifiers and the ensuing plight of the Malaysian supporters.

You can now watch the never-seen-before chaotic scenes from the match on ‘Passion, Pride, Honour: This is Derbi Nusantara’, a documentary that takes you through the fierce rivalry between the two ASEAN countries — Indonesia and Malaysia.