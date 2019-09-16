Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong’s market value climbs after loan move to Belgium’s STVV

Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong has seen his market value soar after completing a one-year loan move to Belgium top division side Sint Truidense VV.

Although the Vietnamese goalscorer is finding it hard to win minutes for the Jupiler Pro League outfit, the move to Europe has helped the 24-year-old’s transfer market valuations, according to Transfermarkt.

According to the website, the striker’s market value has increased from €150,000 to €200,000 (approximately VND 5 billion) following his loan move to Sint Truiden from Vietnamese top division club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC in July 2019.

This has helped Cong Phuong rise to joint-second among the most valued Vietnamese footballers in current market alongside HAGL midfielder Luong Xuan Truong.

However, it is Muangthong United goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who is still the most valued Vietnamese footballer in the world right now with a valuation of €300,000 (approximately VND 6 million).

Meanwhile, Doan Van Hau, another Vietnamese star who earned a move to Europe recently with Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen, is still valued at €150,000.

Cong Phuong was once again absent from STVV’s matchday squad as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian top flight on September 14.