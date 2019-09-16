Hosts Thailand to face Vietnam in GSB Bangkok Cup 2019; Uzbekistan to take on Korea Republic

Hosts Thailand U-19 national team will face Vietnam U-19s on the opening day of the GSB Bangkok Cup 2019 — the four-nation tournament to be held in Bangkok next month.

The tournament, taking place on October 10 and 12, will see four U-19 national teams from Thailand, Vietnam, Korea Republic and Uzbekistan taking part in it.

The draw for the tournament, held last week, pitted Southeast Asian rivals Thailand and Vietnam against each other on October 10 while Uzbekistan will face the South Koreans in the opening match earlier in the day.

The final of the competition will see winners of the two matches from the opening day face each other on October while the losing sides will face each other in a third-place play-off on the same day.

The senior side of Vietnam and Thailand had played out a goalless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on September 5.

The tournament will see Philippe Troussier’s first matches in charge of Vietnam U-19s since taking over as their head coach earlier this month.

The tournament will help the teams prepare for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers from November 2 to 10.

Thailand are in Group G of the qualification event along with Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands while Vietnam host Group J featuring themselves, Japan, Mongolia and Guam.

Uzbekistan are in Group F of the qualifiers along with Saudi Arabia, India and Afghanistan while South Korea are in Group I with China PR, Myanmar and Singapore.