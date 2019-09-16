2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers: Philippines, Vietnam begin with wins

ASEAN sides Philippines and Vietnam have registered winning starts in the opening match of their 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers campaign.

As many as 47 teams from across the continent will take part in the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers to be held in 11 groups. Eleven group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament to be held in September-October 2020.

In Group A, hosts Jordan thrashed Nepal 7-0 while Kuwait defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the other match. Tajikistan are the other team in the group.

Winning starts for Vietnam 🇻🇳 and Mongolia 🇲🇳 in #AFCU16 Qualifiers in Group H! pic.twitter.com/6Ja5R1KpNN — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 14, 2019

In Group G being held in Indonesia’s Jakarta, Philippines thrashed Northern Mariana Islands at the Madya Stadium. John Jalique scored a hattrick for the young Azkals while Vincent Saludo, David Pahud, Benjamin Palacio and Simon del Campo also scored.

China PR also recorded a 7-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in the other match of the group which also features hosts Indonesia.

In Group H, hosts Vietnam defeated Timor-Leste 2-0 with goals coming from Nguyen Van Duong and Pham Van Phong in Hanoi. Mongolia edged Macau 1-0 in the other match in the Group which also features Australia.

(Photo courtesy: AFC)