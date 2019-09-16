AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019: Hosts Thailand edge Bangladesh 1-0 in opener

Hosts Thailand defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in the opening match of the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Thawanrat Promthongmee scored the winning goal in the 59th minute to give the hosts a winning start in Group A of the competition.

In the other match of the opening day, Japan and Australia played out a goalless draw at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium.

The tournament is being held in Thailand from September 15 to 28 with a total of eight teams taking part — hosts Thailand, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, China PR and Bangladesh. DPR Korea are the defending champions.

Thailand, Japan, Australia and Bangladesh are in Group A of the continental championship while Group B consists of DPR Korea, Korea Republic, China and Vietnam. The semifinals, featuring top two teams from each group, will be held on September 25 followed by the final on September 28.

The finalists of the tournament will also qualify for the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India as the representatives of Asia.

(Photo courtesy: AFC)