Shan United win Myanmar National League for second time in three years

Shan United have been crowned Myanmar National League champions for the second time in three years after ending the season with a 4-1 win over Rakhine United on Sunday.

Heading into the final day with a two-point lead over Ayeyawady United, Shan initially found Rakhine tough to break down as they were held in the first half.

But, three minutes after the hour mark, Dway Ko Ko Chit finally broke the deadlock and William Nyakwe then doubled their lead five minutes later.

The result was put beyond doubt when Djawa Maximum added a third in the 81st minute and, although Samuel Chukwueweka pulled one back for Rakhine three minutes after, Ko Ko Chit struck again in the 87th minute to seal the win.

With the victory, Shan were able to hold off the advances of Ayeyawady, who at least held up their end of the bargain by thrashing Sagaing United 6-0.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions Yangon United finished on a high by beating Magwe 5-1, but will be left rueining a late-season slump that saw them draw their penultimate four matches after initially leading all comers but ultimately having to settle for third place.

Elsewhere, Yadanarbon beat Chinland 6-2, Zwekapin United claimed a 2-0 win over Hantharwady United, while Southern Myanmar and Dagon played out a 0-0 draw.

Photo credit: Shan United FC