Vietnamese football fan suffers serious injury after flares hit her during Hanoi FC’s V.League match

A spectator at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi had to be rushed to the hospital after she sustained serious injury from a flare during Hanoi FC’s V.League fixture against Nam Dinh FC on Sunday.

The incident happened during league leaders and hosts Hanoi FC’s 6-1 win over Nam Dinh when a flare set off from the opposite stand hit the unfortunate supporter leaving a gash on her leg.

The spectator, identified as Huyen Anh by Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC on their Facebook page, was given emergency medical attention on the stands of the Hang Day and was rushed to the hospital where she further received treatment.

Hanoi said that the club president and player and Vietnam international Do Duy Manh visited the supporter at the hospital following the game.

“Shortly after the derby, Huyen Anh had to be hospitalised after getting injured by the fireworks. The president of the Hanoi Football Club and player Do Duy Manh made it to the hospital to pay a visit to the supporter. This is actually a sad and unfortunate incident to have happened at the stadium,” Hanoi FC said in a statement.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have faced fines from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA for their fans setting off flares in the stadium during matches of their national team in the past, including during the 2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers last March.

Furthermore, many V.League clubs have also faced action from the national body for the behaviour of their fans — one of the most recent ones coming during a match between Hanoi FC and Hai Phong FC when the match was halted after the supporters of Hai Phong set off flares on the stands of Hang Day Stadium.

Pape Omar Faye and former Vietnam national team captain Nguyen Van Quyet scored braces while Papa Ibou Kebe and Pham Thanh Luong were also on target as the Purple-Yellows defeated rivals Nam Dinh 6-1 to extend their lead at the top of the V.League to five points over Ho Chi Minh City FC.