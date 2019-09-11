Indonesia U-19s record 1-0 win over IR Iran in friendly match

Indonesia U-19 national team have defeated IR Iran 1-0 in a friendly match held at the Stadium Mandala Krida in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, hosts Indonesia struck early in the first half through Sutan Diego Zico who scored the winning goal in the 48th minute of the friendly match to down the visiting Iranians.

Indonesia had suffered a 4-2 defeat to Iran in the first friendly played at the Stadium Patriot Candrabagha in Bekasi on Saturday. Muhammad Fajar Fathurrahman and Bagus Kahfi were the players who found their names on the scoresheet for Fakhri Hussaini’s side back then.

Team Melli were in Southeast Asia to play two friendly matches against the Indonesians as part of their preparations for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which is slated to begin in November 2019.

Indonesia will host Group K of the qualifiers where they are pooled with DPR Korea, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste while Iran are in Group D along with United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kyrgyz Republic and Nepal.

All 11 group winners are guaranteed a spot in the finals of the tournament while four best runners-up also qualify. The teams that reach the semifinals of the tournament will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup.