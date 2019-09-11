FIFA World Rankings: Indonesia, Myanmar biggest fallers after World Cup Qualifiers; Singapore to leap past Malaysia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers saw 40 Asian nations, including eight from ASEAN, in action over two matchdays on September 5 and 10. And it did produce plenty of memorable displays — some routine while others surprising.

And the results from the two FIFA international matchdays will have a huge impact on the FIFA World Rankings, which is slated to come out on September 19, with several countries moving up and down the rankings ladder.

[FIFA rankings after 2022 WCQ Asia : Matchday 1 & 2] * Final rankings can still change, based on the results of other matches Country – Rank (Change)

🇮🇷 23

🇯🇵 31 (+ 2)

🇰🇷 37

🇦🇺 44 (+ 2)

🇶🇦 63 (- 1)

🇦🇪 64

🇨🇳 69 (+ 1)#AsianQualifiers #asianqualifier #WCQ2022 #WCQ #WorldCup — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) September 11, 2019

However, according to FootyRankings, no country will be adversely affected by their results in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round than ASEAN side Myanmar who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to second round debutants Mongolia on the opening day before falling to Asian giants Japan 2-0 in their second day.

Miodrag Radulovic’s Myanmar, who are ranked 135th in the world rankings dated July 25, is expected to fall 11 places to 146th when FIFA publishes its latest rankings update next Thursday.

Unfortunately, the second-biggest faller in the FIFA World Rankings is also expected to be from Southeast Asia — Indonesia. Simon McMenemy’s Timnas suffered a late defeat to Malaysia in their opener in Group G followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Thailand on Tuesday.

Indonesia are likely to fall nine places in the rankings to occupy 168th place, according to FootyRankings.

Country – Rank (Change)

🇹🇼 129 (- 5)

🇹🇲 132

🇾🇪 137 (+ 4)

🇭🇰 144 (- 5)

🇲🇲 146 (- 11)

🇦🇫 146 (+ 3)

🇲🇻 153

🇰🇼 155 (+ 1)

🇸🇬 156 (+ 6)

🇲🇾 158 (+ 1)

🇳🇵 161 (+ 6)

🇮🇩 168 (- 9)

🇰🇭 170

🇲🇳 183 (+ 4)

🇧🇹 185

🇧🇩 188 (- 6)

🇬🇺 197 (- 5)#AsianQualifiers #asianqualifier #WCQ2022 #WCQ #WorldCup — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) September 11, 2019

Malaysia, who defeated McMenemy’s side with that late Mohamadou Sumareh goal, will climb one place to 158th, but they will be leapfrogged by Singapore who will climb six places to 156th following a 2-2 draw against Yemen and 2-1 win over Palestine.

Cambodia, coached by Keisuke Honda and Felix Dalmas, will remain 170th in the world rankings following a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bahrain.

At the top, Vietnam, who played out a goalless draw against Thailand, will drop two places to 99th, while Thailand will climb two places to 113th after a win and a draw in their fixtures.

Philippines, who lost 5-2 to Syria on the opening day but recovered with a 4-1 win over Guam on the second, will stay put at 125th rank.

(Photos courtesy: FA Singapore, FA Thailand)