Markel Susaeta becomes latest La Liga icon to move to Japan with Gamba Osaka

La Liga icon Markel Susaeta, who made over 500 appearances in all competition for Athletic Bilbao, is the latest Spaniard to move to Japan after joining Gamba Osaka.

Susaeta had previously spent his entire career with Bilbao, making 379 La Liga appearances in a 12-year period that reaped three Copa del Rey runners-up medals as well as a Europa League final in 2012.

But, following the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign, it was announced that he would be leaving the club and his next destination has now been confirmed after Gamba announced his signing on Monday afternoon.

In moving to the Panasonic Stadium Suita, Susaeta – who will wear the No. 14 jersey – becomes the latest of a growing list of illustrious Spaniard to move to the J1 League from La Liga.

2010 FIFA World Cup winners Andres Iniesta and David Villa, along with former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper, are all currently plying their trade at Vissel Kobe.

Meanwhile, Sagan Tosu boasted former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool star Fernando Torres until his recent retirement, and still another ex-Barcelona starlet Isaac Cuenca in their ranks.

Gamba are widely regarded as one of Japan’s most-famous teams with two J1 League titles and an AFC Champions League crown to their names, although the last couple of seasons have seen them slump to mid-table finishes.

At present, Gamba are in 14th place on the table with nine games remaining in the 2019 season and just one point off the relegation zone.