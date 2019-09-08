Fan violence during Malaysia qualifiers match could affect Indonesia’s 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup bid, admits PSSI

Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) has admitted the fan violence during Indonesia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game against Indonesia last week could play spoilsport in the country’s bid to host the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Indonesia had emerged as the only country from ASEAN in contention to host the U-20 World Cup in 2021 after Thailand and Myanmar withdrew from their joint effort last month and the PSSI had submitted its official bid documents to the FIFA not much later.

However, now the Indonesian governing body is afraid that the fan violence during their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 could have an adverse impact on the success of their bid.

Indonesia will have to overcome the bids from Brazil and Peru to host the tournament in two years’ time.

“The incident that we regret will undoubtedly have a more or less impact on our bid. Hopefully, the impact is not too large,” Chief of PSSI Media Relations and Digital Promotion Gatot Widakdo was quoted as saying by Antara News.

The report said that the PSSI will present to FIFA a chronological happenstances of the event at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during its hearing of Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) complaint.

“We are waiting for what FIFA will decide. Once again, I hope the impact is not big,” the PSSI official said.

FIFA are expected to review and assess the bids from Indonesia, Brazil and Peru before announcing the host for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup during a meeting to be held in Shanghai, China PR on October 23 and 24, 2019.

A section of Indonesian fans had thrown bottles and smoke bombs at the section of Malaysian supporters forcing the World Cup Qualifiers opener to be suspended for around 10 minutes. Malaysia produced some late drama to defeat Indonesia 3-2 in the match later on.