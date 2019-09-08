Nguyen Tien Linh scores brace as Vietnam U-22s defeat China PR 2-0 in friendly match

Vietnam have defeated China PR U-22 national team in a friendly match held at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in Hung Yen on Sunday.

The two teams are preparing for the AFC U23 Championship 2020 scheduled to be held in Thailand in January 2020 while the Vietnam U-22s are also getting ready for the Southeast Asian Games 2019 to be held in Philippines later this year.

Nguyen Tien Linh, who had started Vietnam senior side’s goalless draw against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Thammasat Stadium, scored in the 18th minute to give Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam 1-0 lead.

21-year-old Becamex Binh Duong forward Tien Linh, who was replaced at half time for the senior team, also scored the second goal of the game in the 60th minute to seal the result for the young Golden Dragons in what was also a reunion between Park, the South Korean who is also in charge of the U-22s, and China U-22 head coach Guus Hiddink.

Dutch tactician Hiddink was Vietnam head coach’s mentor during his stint with the Korea Republic national team for the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Park was coaching the South Korean U-23 side during the time and worked closely with Hiddink’s national team set up.