WATCH: Indonesia U-19s score superb counter-attack goal in 4-2 defeat to IR Iran U-19s

IR Iran U-19 national team are currently touring Southeast Asia where they play two friendly matches against the Indonesia U-19 national team — the first of which was held on Saturday.

The matches will serve as preparation for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which is slated to begin in November 2019.

Indonesia will host Group K of the qualifiers where they are pooled with DPR Korea, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste while Iran are in Group D along with United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kyrgyz Republic and Nepal.

All 11 group winners are guaranteed a spot in the finals of the tournament while four best runners-up also qualify.

In their first friendly match against Indonesia, Iran recorded a 4-2 win over the hosts at the Stadium Patriot Candrabagha in Bekasi.

However, Indonesia’s goal scored by Muhammad Fajar Fathurrahman in the early first half to level things up stood out.

Iran had taken the lead in the first half through Yasin Salmani in the 16th minute, but hosts Indonesia restored the parity through Fajar two minutes into second half turning an Iranian attack into their favour and scoring in a quick counter-attacking move.

However, Iran did find three more goals in the second half before Bagus Kahfi scored a consolation goal for Fakhri Hussaini’s side.