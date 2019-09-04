Major League Soccer starlet in talks to join Malaysia for ASEAN Games

Malaysia Football Team are set to partake in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers over the next two months. However, shortly after that, Harimau Malaya will send a team for the ASEAN Games. A new face might also join the ranks with one MLS starlet in talks to join the setup.

FA Malaysia President, Dato Hamidin Mohd Amin confirmed that talks have been ongoing to bring USA-based Wan Kuzain to the Malaysia National Team camp. The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays for Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer, has himself expressed interest over representing the Southeast Asian side recently.

“Previously, he (Wan Kuzain) was not interested but he recently revealed his intention to Kim Swee,” said Dato Haimidin Mohd Amin.

“So, we are preparing to bring him to Malaysia to play for either the Malaysian team or under 23.”

Meanwhile, when asked about why the youngster was not brought in for the latest international window, during which Malaysia pay Indonesia and UAE, Dato Mohd Amin had this to say.

“This is because of the process (to bring him back). So, it’s not time. However we will try for the SEA Games as he is currently playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.”

Malaysia will have to wait until at least November to see Wan Kuzain in action, provided that the process is completed by then. The youngster has impressed so far in the MLS given his limited game time. He also scored his first senior goal for Sporting KC in a match against Minnesota United.