Facebook page of SC Heerenveen soars with Vietnamese followers after Doan Van Hau signing; 200,000 new likes in only three days!

Facebook page of SC Heerenveen is experiencing a huge growth explosion after their loan signing of Vietnam international full-back Doan Van Hau from Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC this week!

The Vietnamese footballer was excused from Vietnam’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers training camp to complete his one-year loan move to Heerenveen before the European transfer window shut on Monday.

Van Hau passed a medical with the Dutch Eredivisie club and was later unveiled to the media in a press conference which was also streamed live on the club’s Facebook page.

Since then, the Facebook page has seen an influx of Vietnamese football fans who have began following the page in numbers and have commented and liked the club’s posts in support of their young national team superstar.

SC Heerenveen’s Facebook page was created back in May 2009 and had a following of just around 70,000 followers until August 31, 2019.

However, a quick look at their page shows how much it has grown since the news of Van Hau’s transfer broke. At the time of writing, Heerenveen’s Facebook page has a whopping 265,000 likes — an increase of almost 200,000 subscribers in three days courtesy of the club’s new fans from ASEAN!

A similar situation had arisen in the case of Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong too when he moved to Belgian Pro League outfit Sint Turidense VV in July 2019.

STVV had around 31,000 likes on their Facebook page in June 2019 which increased to 76,000 on August 11, 2019 — a little over a month after the Vietnamese striker’s arrival in Europe from V.League club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC.