Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo reunites with ex-teammate on sidelines of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers training in Thailand

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has been busy getting his side fully prepared for their opening match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Thailand on Thursday.

The travelling Vietnamese squad which features the likes of Hanoi FC star Nguyen Quang Hai touched down in Thailand the other day and went straight into action on the training fields in Muangthong ahead of September 5’s opener at the 25,000-seater Thammasat Stadium.

And on Monday, South Korean tactician park received a pleasant surprise on the training field when one of his former teammates dropped in for a reunion.

The former teammate was none other than Piyapong Pue-on, the legendary Thailand striker who shared the dressing room with the now Vietnam head coach during his time in Korea Republic.

Piyapong and Park both played for K League club Lucky-Goldstar FC during the 1980s. While the Thailand legend was raking in the goals for the South Korean club, Park was one of the key players in the midfield.

The duo together won the Korean League in 1985 finishing ahead of POSCO Atoms and Daewoo Royals that season. Piyapong won both the top goalscorer and top assists awards during the 1985 K League season and was also named in the K League Best XI along with teammate Park.

Piyapong spent two seasons in Korea before returning to Southeast Asia to play for Pahang FA in Malaysia and ending his career with the Royal Thai Air Force football team. He is currently serving as a Group Captain in the Air Force.

Meanwhile, Park would spend four season with Lucky-Goldstar ending his playing career with the club before pursuing his coaching career.

(Photos credit: SiamSport)