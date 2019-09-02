FA Malaysia to send six Malaysia U-18 players for training in Japan

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have selected six players from their successful U-18 national team to go on a training trip to Japan this month.

The Malaysia U-18 youngsters, coached by Brad Maloney, had reached the final of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 in Vietnam last month where they went down fighting against Australia in the final.

Now, the FAM have selected six members of that team to undergo two different training programmes in Japan.

Striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, Firdaus Kaironnisam, Harith Haiqal Adam Afkat and Ali Imran Sukari will undergo training based at J1 League club Cerezo Osaka from September 3 to 13.

AFF U18 Championship 2019: Australia 0-3 Malaysia – HIGHLIGHTS

17-year-old Luqman along with two other young stars — Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman and Ahmad Zikri Khalili — will then take part in another coaching stint with the Japan FA Academy and FC Tokyo.

“It is an opportunity for the players to experience Japan’s style of training. This will be useful should they get an opportunity to play in the J1 league one day,” FAM general secretary Stuart Ramalingam was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Malaysia had finished as the runners-up in Group B of the AFF U18 Championship to reach the knockout stages where they defeated Indonesia 4-3. However, their hopes of winning a second ASEAN U-18 title in their third successive final were dashed after a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Young Socceroos.