OFFICIAL: Vietnam star Doan Van Hau completes transfer to Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen

Young Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau completed his loan move from V.League champions Hanoi FC to Dutch top division side SC Heerenveen on Monday.

Van Hau was permitted to leave the Vietnam training camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by head coach Park Hang-seo in order for him to put the finishing touches to his one-year loan move to Europe before the transfer window closes shut.

The 20-year-old was pictured undergoing medical examinations earlier in the day and was later unveiled to the media by the Eredivisie club during a press conference.

Left-back Van Hau will wear the No 15 shirt for the Dutch club.

Van Hau will now return to the national team set up as the Golden Dragons prepare to take on Thailand in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5.

Vietnam are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers along with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates.

Heerenveen, nicknamed the Super Frisians, finished 11th in the Dutch top flight last season — 45 points behind champions AFC Ajax and 42 behind runners-up PSV Eindhoven. The club have previously played in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (last appearance in 2012-13) as well as the UEFA Champions League (in 2000-01).

If Van Hau manages to win playing time within the Heerenveen squad, he could be up against big names of European football like Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse Arnhem very soon!