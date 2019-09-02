PHOTOS: Vietnam star Doan Van Hau passes medical at Dutch top division club SC Heerenveen

Vietnam star Doan Van Hau’s dream move to Dutch top division side SC Heerenveen is nearing its realisation after the players passed a medical at the club’s facilities on Monday.

The 20-year-old full-back is to join the Dutch Eredivisie outfit on a one-year loan deal from his parent club — the V.League champions Hanoi FC.

The young footballer, who has been included in Park Hang-seo’s 24-member squad for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round opener against Thailand slated for September 5, was seen in photographs undergoing the mandatory medical procedures ahead of signing his contract with the European club.

Van Hau is seen sporting a Heerenveen shawl around his neck and undergoing medical tests in these pictures.

Heerenveen have scheduled a live telecast on its Facebook page for 2 PM local time (8 PM HKT) when Van Hau is expected to sign his contract with the new club.

The Hanoi FC star had taken a temporary leave from the national team camp to travel to Europe complete his move before the European transfer window shuts on September 2. Van Hau will return to the national team camp in Thailand on September 5 to continue his preparations for the game against Thailand.

Heerenveen finished 11th in the Dutch domestic league last season and are currently 10th after five rounds of matches winning one and drawing three during the new season. They are being managed by Johnny Jansen.