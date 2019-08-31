Theerathon Bunmathan scores first goal in Japan with stunner

Thailand international Theerathon Bunmathan opened his account in the J1 League in style on Saturday as Yokohama F. Marinos beat Gamba Osaka 3-1.

After impressing with Vissel Kobe last season, Theerathon joined Marinos at the start of the year in a similar loan spell from Muangthong United and has been in excellent form thus far.

But, for all his contributions from left-back, he had yet to break his scoring duck in the top flight of Japanese football until Saturday – and it was certainly worth the wait.

Picking up possession outside the area, the 29-year-old left opposition goalkeeper Masaaki Higashiguchi rooted to the spot as he curled a sublime 25-yard effort into the far corner.

Marcos Junior then doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 53rd minute and, although Kosuke Onose pulled one back for Gamba, Keita Endo added a third for Yokohama with 12 minutes remaining to seal the victory.

The result means Marinos continue to sit pretty in third place, seven points behind leaders FC Tokyo, as they look to qualify for the AFC Champions League for the first time since 2014.

Photo credit: Yokohama F. Marinos