China PR thrash Myanmar 4-1 in training match ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

China PR were at their rampant best as they easily beat off the challenge of Myanmar in a training match in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The match was played behind closed doors and was not open to public viewing, but saw some fast paced action anyway, with the Chinese players able to get the rub of the green early.

The team coached by former Italy manager Marcello Lippi got off to the perfect start, and made Myanmar pay for some poor defending, allowing the likes of Wu Xi to score two goals and Yang Xu and Feng Jing to score one each.

Myanmar seemed shell shocked, and were unable to recover in the first period, going into the break with a 4-0 scoreline and a rather embarrassing defeat staring them in the face.

The Burmese players were able to save some face in the second half however, as the defending improved and overall play got better, and the response was complete in the form of a consolation goal that will give them some hope going into the Asian qualifiers.

China PR take on Maldives in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round match on 10 September 2019, while Myanmar have a tricky fixture against Mongolia on 5 September 2019.

(Image courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)