Malaysia suffer narrow 1-0 defeat to Jordan in friendly ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jordan recorded a narrow 1-0 win over hosts Malaysia in an international friendly match held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Captain Saeed Murjan gave the visitors the lead as early as the seventh minute, but Malaysia’s efforts to find an equaliser for the remained of the game fell short in front of a good number of supporters at the Bukit Jalil.

Veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha led the line for Harimau Malaya while Safawi Rasid started on the right wing. In the midfield, Brendan Gan, who is making his first national team appearance since 2016 after recovering from an ACL injury, made an emotional return.

However, it was a dreaded start for the hosts as visitors Jordan took the lead as early as the seventh minute. Malaysia let Mohammed Zoubi get inside the box unmarked and the Jordanian attacker crossed in for captain Saeed Murjan to launch the West Asians into the lead.

Jordan, who had recorded a memorable 1-0 win over Australia in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year, almost made it 2-0 in the 18th minute when another long ball created more concerns for the home defence.

Saleh Rateb, who pounced onto the ball forward, comfortably turned away from Johor Darul Ta’zim defender La’Vere Corbin-Ong, but failed to hit the target with the goal begging in front of him.

Most of Malaysia’s attacks in the first half came along the right wing where full-back Matthew Davies was making some marauding runs. In the 23rd minute, Gan released Davies inside the box, but Hadin Azman failed to turn in an inviting cross from the Pahang FA man.

Malaysia came out with intent after the half-time break with Norshahrul firing over the goal from inside the box just two minutes into the restart. Safawi, then went close with a free kick from distance, as his effort flew inches wide of the top right corner two minutes before the hour-mark.

Hosts’ best chance of the game, though, came in the 64th minute courtesy of two substitutes. Partiban Janasekaran got behind the Jordan defence on the right wing and played in a cross from the byline that was turned towards the goal by Hazwan Bakri. However, goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila produced a top-notch save to maintain his nation’s advantage.

Malaysia continued to create chances, but Jordan proved too strong for the Tigers.

Cheng Hoe’s men will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a trip to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Jakarta to face Indonesia on September 5 while Jordan face Chinese Taipei away on the same day.

