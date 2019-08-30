Nguyen Cong Phuong’s Sint Truiden confirm signing of ‘Korean Messi’ Lee Seung-woo

Belgian Pro League outfit Sint Truiden VV have added another Asian footballer to their squad after announcing the signing of Korea Republic international Lee Seung-woo.

Barcelona-bred Lee, nicknamed Korean Messi, joins STVV from Serie A club Hellas Verona FC and will add further competition for places in the squad which also features Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong.

24-year-old Cong Phuong’s involvement with the STVV first team has been largely restricted to the substitute’s bench and the Vietnamese has only stepped on the pitch in a 6–0 defeat to Club Brugge on August 3 so far this season.

And now with the signing of 21-year-old Lee, Cong Phuong’s opportunities will be expected further to diminish.

Lee’s addition also means that the Sint Truidense now has five Asian footballers among their ranks — Japan trio of goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt and forwards Tatsuya Ito and Yuma Suzuki, Vietnam’s Cong Phuong and South Korean Lee. Another player, Japan international Wataru Endo, is on loan from the club at Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Cong Phuong had cut short his time at K League’s Incheon United to sign for STVV on a one-year loan deal from his parent club HAGL FC of V.League last July. However, the Vietnamese is yet to impress STVV manager Marc Brys so as to earn consistent playing time.