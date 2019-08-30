LIVE: International Friendly – Malaysia vs Jordan

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 runners-up Malaysia will host Jordan in an international friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The friendly match between the ASEAN and their Western Asian opponents will take place in the Malaysian capital as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener scheduled for September 5.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia are in the ASEAN-heavy Group G of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers along with Southeast Asian champions Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, Jordan are in Group B of the qualification event which comprises Australia, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait and Nepal.

Harimau Malaya will open their qualification campaign with a cracking fixture against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 while Jordan will be away at the Taipei Stadium to take on Chinese Taipei in their opener. 51-year-old Tan Cheng Hoe had called up a 26-member preliminary squad for Malaysia’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches for September back in May.

Malaysia vs Jordan in an international friendly match will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on our Matchday Blog right here!