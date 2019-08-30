LIVE Stream: WAFF U18 Championship 2019 – Jordan vs Palestine

Hosts Palestine will face Jordan in a match that will decide the third and four places in the first WAFF U18 Boys’ Championship 2019 at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium in Al Ram on Friday.

The third-place play-off will see Jordan and Palestine meeting for the second time in the tournament with the former registering a 2-0 win over the hosts when they met in a Group A fixture earlier in the tournament. Iraq and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face off in the final of the competition later in the day.

The inaugural edition of the West Asian Football Federation’s (WAFF) U-18 competition saw six nations — hosts Palestine, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan — battling each other for the title.

The tournament is being held from August 22 to 30 in Palestine with the group stages taking place from August 22 to 26 and the semifinals and final to follow on August 28 and 30 respectively.

Group A featured hosts Palestine alongside Qatar and Jordan while Group B consisted of Bahrain, Iraq and UAE. Teams in each group facef each other once before the top two teams progressed to the semifinals.

The tournament acts as prelude to the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which will begin in November this year and where all of the six nations will compete for a place in the continental championship to be held in October next year.

Recently, IR Iran had won the CAFA U19 Championship 2019 in Central Asia while Australia lifted the AFF U18 Championship 2019 in the ASEAN region. Now, who will emerge as the champions of West Asia? Let us find out.

Jordan vs Palestine in the 1st WAFF U18 Boys’ Championship 2019 third-place play-off will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.