International Friendly: Malaysia vs Jordan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia national football team will face Jordan national football team in an international friendly at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The friendly match at the Malaysian capital will help both the teams as they prepare for their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener scheduled for September 5.

Today’s hosts Malaysia are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers where they are joined by Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, Jordan are in Group B of the qualification event which also features Australia, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait and Nepal.

The Malaysian Tigers, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe, will open their campaign against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta while Jordan will be away at the Taipei Stadium to take on Chinese Taipei.

When to watch?

The international friendly between Malaysia and Jordan will take place on August 30, 2019 and kicks off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Malaysia can tune into the Astro Arena 801/802 HD to watch the international friendly between Harimau Malaya and Jordan.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the international friendly via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.