Singapore fans angry after Fulham’s Ben Davis puts Thailand flag in Instagram description

Fulham’s Ben Davis has had to bear the brunt of Singapore fans for putting Thailand flag on his Instagram description.

The midfielder was born in Phuket, Thailand but started professional training at JSSL Singapore, which is a youth football academy owned by his father. He then went on to join the Football Association of Singapore’s Junior Centre of Excellence and represented Singapore at the under-16 level as well.

Davis gave trials for Fulham back in 2017 and impressed the former Premier League side, which he went on to join the same year. The 18-year-old recently made his debut for Fulham in their 1-0 loss to Premier League side Southampton in the Carabao Cup. He came on as an 89th-minute substitute but couldn’t affect the scoreline.

However, a few Singapore fans weren’t impressed by the fact that he has put up a Thailand flag on his Instagram profile.

As highlighted by one of the fans, Davis is not eligible to play for Singapore national team now as he skipped National Service, for which he was supposed to report earlier this year.