LIVE Stream: SAFF U15 Championship 2019 – India vs Bangladesh

Hosts India will face defending champions Bangladesh in a crucial match on the final matchday of the group stage of the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Thursday.

India have already qualified for the final of the tournament after recording three wins out of three in the group stages, but Bangladesh’s fate is still up in the air after they suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat to Nepal on the penultimate matchday. Bangladesh will have to hope Nepal drop points against tournament’s whipping boys Bhutan as well as defeat a strong Indian side in order to keep their title defence alive.

This is the sixth edition of the U-15 championship conducted by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and will be competed by five national teams from August 21 to 31.

The five teams — hosts India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan — will play each other in the round robin format in the group stages of the tournament before the top two teams qualify for the final to be played on August 31.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the tournament having won the trophy by defeating Pakistan on penalties after the score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal last year. 2018 finalists Pakistan are not taking part in this year’s competition.

The competition began as the SAFF U16 Championship in 2011, but was officially renamed SAFF U15 Championship in 2017. India and Bangladesh are the most successful sides in the tournament having won the title twice each while Pakistan won the inaugural edition.

India vs Bangladesh in the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT (3:00 PM IST). You can watch the match LIVE right here!