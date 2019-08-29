LIVE Stream: SAFF U15 Championship 2019 – Bhutan vs Nepal

Bhutan will face Nepal on the final matchday in the group stage of the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, India on Thursday.

Nepal had suffered a 5-0 defeat to hosts India in their opener, but have then recorded two wins out of two after defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 and then upsetting defending champions Bangladesh 4-1! Nepal can progress to the final of the tournament if they can match the result of Bangladesh, who face hosts India on the same day.

This is the sixth edition of the U-15 championship conducted by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and is being competed by five national teams from August 21 to 31.

The five teams — hosts India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan — played each other in the round robin format in the group stages of the tournament before the top two teams qualify for the final to be played on August 31.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the tournament having won the trophy by defeating Pakistan on penalties after the score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal last year. 2018 finalists Pakistan are not taking part in this year’s competition.

The competition began as the SAFF U16 Championship in 2011, but was officially renamed SAFF U15 Championship in 2017. India and Bangladesh are the most successful sides in the tournament having won the title twice each while Pakistan won the inaugural edition.

Bhutan vs Nepal in the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 will kick off at 2:30 PM HKT (12:00 PM IST). You can watch the match LIVE right here!