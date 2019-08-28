LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – Kuala Lumpur FA vs UKM FC

Kuala Lumpur FA will host UKM FC in a crucial Group B fixture of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

UKM FC are sitting at the top of Group B with seven points from three matches — the same number of points as defending champions Terengganu FC II, but with a superior goal difference. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur are in third place with three points. UKM had defeated Kuala Lumpur 3-0 at home earlier in the competition.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA are in Group A of the competition while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA. JDT II will host Kelantan in the return fixture on September 6 which will be followed by their final group match away at Sarawak on September 12.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Kuala Lumpur FA vs UKM FC in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT.You can watch the match LIVE right here.