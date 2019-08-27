Hyderabad FC announced as newest club in India’s ISL; Expected to replace FC Pune City

The Indian Super League (ISL) have announced that the upcoming season of the Indian domestic competition will feature a new club from the South Indian city of Hyderabad.

The club will be named Hyderabad Football Club and is expected to replace cash-strapped FC Pune City during the new season which is to begin on October 20.

ISL said on its website that Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuraneni will be the owners of Hyderabad FC. Vijay is an IT entrepreneur while Varun served as the CEO of ISL club Kerala Blasters last season.

“I am thrilled and proud to be a co-owner of the club and I look forward to playing a significant role in developing football in the state, reviving its past glory. Sports has always been in my DNA and I am extremely happy to have a chance to contribute in this field,” Vijay told ISL.

“Hyderabad is a city with a great football culture. I look forward to working with key stakeholders and building a strong foundation for the club, which will eventually contribute to the society and do the city proud. Our immediate task is to prepare for the new season,” said Varun.

Earlier, Goal.com India had reported that FC Pune City will close down its first team operations and the right to participation will be transferred to the Hyderabad franchise. However, the league organisers are yet to make any comments regarding this.

The Indian Super League is into its sixth season which will kick off with a clash between two-time finalists Kerala Blasters and two-time winners ATK FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in October.