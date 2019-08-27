Indonesia only bid from ASEAN as Thailand, Myanmar withdraw joint effort for FIFA U20 World Cup 2021

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have withdrawn from their joint bid to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021.

This means that Indonesia are the only ASEAN nation still in contention for the rights to host the U20 world championship in 2021.

FIFA had in July confirmed that they had received bids from eight nations including Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar to host the event.

The announcement about the withdrawal by Thailand and Myanmar was made during the third ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Council Meeting for 2019-23 held in Pattaya, Thailand on Tuesday.

“We are naturally very happy that Indonesia have emerged as the only bid from ASEAN to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021,” PSSI general secretary and AFF vice-president Ratu Tisha Destria told the official website of the AFF.

“With this latest development, we are hopeful that the whole of ASEAN will support Indonesia’s bidding process and consequent hosting of this major FIFA championship,” she said.

“We welcome this new development and I would like to reiterate our firm support for Indonesia in their bid to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021,” AFF president Khiev Sameth said.

This means that Indonesia will battle three other bids to host the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Bahrain Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and United Arab Emirates Football Association have mounted a joint bid to host the competition while there are also individual bids from Brazil and Peru.