Vietnam defeat Russia 2-0 in Acecook Cup 2019 U-15 international tournament opener

Hosts Vietnam U-15 national team have defeated Russia 2-0 in their opening match of the Acecook Cup 2019 U-15 international football tournament being held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The tournament is being contested by the U-15 national teams from hosts Vietnam, Myanmar, Russia and Korea Republic and is being held from August 26 to 30.

The four teams will face each other once in the round robin format with the team with most points being crowned the champions of the four-nation tournament.

Cai Van Quy opened the scoring for the Golden Dragons after a goalless first half in the 54th minute and the striker will go on to score the second for his national team as well in the 66th minute to stun the Russians.

Meanwhile, in the opening match of the tournament, South Koreans defeated Myanmar U-15s 6-1.

Korea Republic will now face Russia on the second matchday on August 28 while Myanmar and Vietnam face each other in the other fixture of the day.

The final day of the tournament will see Myanmar face Russia while Vietnam take on Kore Republic.

South Korea are topping the group after the first matchday, thanks to their superior goal difference over the Vietnamese despite both of them having three points each. Russia and Myanmar are yet to open their account.