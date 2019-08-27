LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – Kelantan FA vs Sarawak FA

Kelantan FA will host Sarawak FA in a crucial group stage match of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kelantan on Tuesday.

Kelantan recorded their first win of the competition when they defeated Sarawak 3-0 at the Sarawak Stadium on the previous matchday on August 20. While Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II are leading the group with six points, while Kelantan are second with three points. Sarawak are yet to open their account and sit third. Only top two teams progress to the semifinals of the Malaysia Challenge Cup.

The second edition of the tournament is being contested by seven Malaysian clubs who are drawn into two groups — Group A featuring three teams and Group B featuring four. Top two teams from each group will make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA are in Group A of the competition while Group B features Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA. JDT II will host Kelantan in the return fixture on September 6 which will be followed by their final group match away at Sarawak on September 12.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

Kelantan FA vs Sarawak FA in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT.