LIVE Stream: WAFF U18 Championship 2019 – Palestine vs Qatar

Hosts Palestine will take on Iraq in the final Group A match of the first WAFF U18 Boys’ Championship 2019 at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium in Al Ram on Monday.

The inaugural edition of the West Asian Football Federation’s (WAFF) U-18 competition will see six nations — hosts Palestine, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan — battle each other for the title.

The tournament will be held from August 22 to 30 in Palestine with the group stages taking place from August 22 to 26 and the semifinals and final to follow on August 28 and 30 respectively.

Group A features hosts Palestine alongside Qatar and Jordan while Group B consists of Bahrain, Iraq and UAE. Teams in each group will face each other once before the top two teams progress to the semifinals.

The tournament will act as prelude to the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which will begin in November this year and where all of the six nations will compete for a place in the continental championship to be held in October next year.

Recently, IR Iran had won the CAFA U19 Championship 2019 in Central Asia while Australia lifted the AFF U18 Championship 2019 in the ASEAN region. Now, who will emerge as the champions of West Asia? Let us find out.

Palestine vs Qatar in the 1st WAFF U18 Boys’ Championship 2019 will kick off at 12:00 AM HKT.You can watch the match LIVE right here.