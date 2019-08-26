Reports: Fernando Torres’ post retirement plans revealed

Fernando Torres has called time on a stellar footballing career that has seen him reach the pinnacle of the game, winning the FIFA World Cup with his country Spain.

After enjoying time at big clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, the Spaniard ended his career while playing for Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

And it would seem fitting that the mercurial striker would continue to do work with the club that he ended his career at, though he does have some bigger plans in place.

‘Torres is a football legend’ – Simeone praises him after retirement

Cadena Ser are reporting that though “El Nino” will continue to help out behind the scenes at Sagan Tosu, he has dreams of picking up coaching soon, and will prepare for it.

They say that Torres could take up sports management training in order to keep himself abreast with the latest methods of managing the game and players, with one goal in mind.

Fernando Torres is named honorary president of his final club, Sagan Tosu

The former Liverpool star still loves his boyhood club Atletico Madrid, and reportedly wants to be able to coach the team some time in the future.

The La Liga giants are currently enjoying an exciting spell, however, with Diego Simeone marshalling his troops in the best way possible. So it might be some time before we see Torres on the touchline, but rest assured, it is coming.