Thailand vs Brazil prospects boosted as head coach Akira Nishino gives thumbs up to friendly match

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has given his thumbs up for the proposed international friendly between the War Elephants and five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore coming October.

This was confirmed by Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang who said that the Japanese tactician is in favour of Thailand playing the game in October shortly before a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match.

The friendly is proposed to take place at Singapore’s National Stadium four days before Changsuek’s third 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be played in Thailand on October 15.

According to the Bangkok Post, Somyot said that Nishino feels it was a good opportunity for Thailand to play with a top team like Brazil. “However, there are other aspects to be considered,” the FA Thailand chief said.

Somyot had earlier confirmed that representatives of Brazil had approached Thailand to schedule the match on October 11 and had said that Nishino will make the final decision regarding the matter.

“There are many factors to be considered before we accept the offer. In fact, we already have a plan for a warm-up game in October. Nishino will have the final decision on the matter,” he had said then.

The War Elephants are in Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and UAE. They will open their campaign against Vietnam on September 5 before travelling to Jakarta to face Indonesia on September 10.