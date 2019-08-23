Vissel Kobe thrash Sagan Tosu 6-1 in Fernando Torres’ farewell match

It wasn’t an ideal farewell for former Spain striker Fernando Torres as his J1 League club Sagan Tosu suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Vissel Kobe on Friday.

Torres had announced back in June that he would close out his career when Sagan Tosu face Vissel Kobe in the Japanese top division in a match that could feature his compatriots Andres Iniesta and David Villa.

However, the outcome of the game will not be something Torres will look back upon fondly.

Hotaru Yamaguchi gave visitors Vissel Kobe the lead at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium as early as the 11th minute before Torres’ former international teammate Iniesta, who had penned an emotional letter for the former Atletico Madrid striker, converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 20th minute.

Junya Tanaka made it 3-0 two minutes later, but Iniesta’s involvement was cut short just before the half time when he was taken off for Takuya Yasui.

Kyogo Furuhashi made it 4-0 nine minutes after the restart before adding another in the 73rd minute.

View this post on Instagram One last battle … @sagantosu_official @visselkobe A post shared by 𝙵𝙴𝚁𝙽𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙴𝚂 (@fernandotorres) on Aug 22, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

Sagan Tosu finally found a goal for themselves in the 79th minute when Thomas Vermaelen headed the ball into his own net. However, Yamaguchi, who had opened the scoring, also sealed it with Vissel’s sixth in the 86th minute.

Torres, who joined Sagan Tosu in July 2018, had helped the club stay up in the Japanese domestic league last season scoring thrice in 17 matches.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico striker retires from the sport with Sagan Tosu sitting 16th in the 18-team league with 10 rounds of fixtures still left to play.