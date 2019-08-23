Park Hang-seo to face his mentor Guus Hiddink as Vietnam U-22s set up China PR friendly

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo will face his mentor Guus Hiddink after Vietnam have reportedly set up a friendly match against China PR U-23s next month.

The two coaches have worked together during the last decade when Hiddink was in charge of the Korea Republic national team during 2001 and 2002 including at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Dutch tactician Hiddink was the current Vietnam head coach’s mentor during the period as Park was also coaching the South Korean U-23 side and working closely with the national team set up.

Korea Republic would go on to make a historic semifinal appearance in the World Cup they co-hosted with Japan, but shortly after, Hiddink would return to his home nation to take up the job at PSV Eindhoven.

Almost 17 years on, the duo are set for a reunion as Park’s Vietnam are set to face Hiddink’s China U-23 at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in Hung Yen on September 8.

Park, who is in charge of both the senior and U-23 Vietnam sides, will have to guide Vietnam in their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers opener against Thailand on September 5 before joining up with the U-22s for the China friendly.

The South Korean’s assistant Kim Yan-yoon will coach the U-22s in Park’s absence.

The Vietnam U-22s are preparing for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines later this year as well as the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand next year.