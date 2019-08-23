Indian Super League 2019-20 fixtures released; Kerala Blasters to face ATK in ISL opener

Kerala Blasters will face ATK to kick off the Indian Super League (ISL) once again after the fixtures for the 2019-20 season of the Indian domestic league was released on Friday.

The ISL is into its sixth edition this year and will kick off on October 20 — five days after India’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers home tie against Bangladesh.

Bengaluru FC are the defending champions of the ISL having won the trophy defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the final held back in March. This time around, the winners of the league phase of the ISL could stand a chance to book a place in the 2021 AFC Champions League qualifiers.

Two-time finalists Blasters, coached by their new Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie, will face heavy spenders ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi for the league opener while defending champions Bengaluru will be in action a day later when they host NorthEast United FC.

Blasters had played ATK in last season’s opening match as well. It was visitors from Kerala who recorded a 2-0 win over ATK last time around at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata with goals coming from Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic.

Two-time champions ATK have spend heavily in the transfer market this season bringing in the likes of A-League topscorer Roy Krishna and Melbourne City FC striker Dario Vidosic.

The league phase of the Indian Super League will run till February 23, 2020 before the top four teams qualify for the play-offs.

ATK, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC, FC Goa, FC Pune City, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC are the 10 teams that will take part in the ISL 2019-20.

Check out the complete fixtures here!