LIVE Stream: SAFF U15 Championship 2019 – Sri Lanka vs Nepal

Sri Lanka will face Nepal on the second matchday of the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Friday.

Sri Lanka had defeated Bhutan 3-2 in their opening match on Wednesday while Nepal had suffered a 5-0 defeat to hosts India in their opener.

This is the sixth edition of the U-15 championship conducted by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and will be competed by five national teams from August 21 to 31.

The five teams — hosts India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan — will play each other in the round robin format in the group stages of the tournament before the top two teams qualify for the final to be played on August 31.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the tournament having won the trophy by defeating Pakistan on penalties after the score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal last year. 2018 finalists Pakistan are not taking part in this year’s competition.

The competition began as the SAFF U16 Championship in 2011, but was officially renamed SAFF U15 Championship in 2017. India and Bangladesh are the most successful sides in the tournament having won the title twice each while Pakistan won the inaugural edition.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal in the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 will kick off at 5:30 PM HKT (3:00 PM IST). You can watch the match LIVE right here!