Thailand & Consadole Sapporo star Chanathip Songkrasin named in FIFA 19 Team of the Week

Thailand attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has create history after being picked by EA Sports as one of the 23 players in its latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week.

Chanathip, who had scored two goals and provided two assists in Consadole’s 8-0 thrashing of Shimizu S-Pulse in the J1 League earlier this week, is in elite company among the likes of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The TOTW for Week 43 also features new Arsenal star Dani Ceballos, Borussia Dortmund strike Paco Alcacer, Everton and Colombia defender Yerry Mina and France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Cohade won’t be in #TOTW twice 🙃 Dario Tadic is the 23rd player in the team. pic.twitter.com/eHaAEbDi4C — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 21, 2019

Chanathip opened and closed the scoring in Consadole’s 8-0 win at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in Shimizu-ku while he also provided assists for two of the three goals his teammate Jay Bothroyd scored in the game.

Chanathip’s card is rated 75 in the FIFA 19 TOTW which boasts an impressive pace of 92 and dribbling of 76. The 25-year-old Thai attacker also has a shooting of 71 and passing of 76. His defending abilities is rated at 38 and the physicality at 58.



Consadole are sixth in the J1 League table with 35 points from 23 matches — 13 points behind league leaders FC Tokyo who they will face in the league on August 24.

Chanathip is scheduled to report for Thailand national team’s training camp ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener against Vietnam on September 5.