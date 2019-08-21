Vietnam to overtake Malaysia in AFC Club Rankings after Hanoi FC’s win over Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Cup 2019

Vietnam are set to overtake Malaysia in the AFC Club Competitions Rankings after Hanoi FC’s first leg win over Altyn Asyr FC in the first leg of the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals.

Vietnamese champions Hanoi, inspired by Vietnam superstar Nguyen Quang Hai, recorded a 3-2 win over the Turkmenistan champions in the first leg held at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

22-year-old Quang Hai scored twice for Hanoi before the winning goal came form the penalty spot from the boots of Hanoi captain Nguyen Van Quyet. The second leg will be played at the Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat on August 27.

Though their progress to the Inter-Zone Final is far from settled, Hanoi’s win meant a whole lot of good for Vietnam when it came to AFC Club Competitions Ranking as they are set to rise above fellow ASEAN nation Malaysia in the next update.

According to FootyRankings, the Hanoi victory will mean that the Vietnamese will rise to 16th in Asia displacing Malaysia. Only Philippines, sitting at 13th, and Thailand, at 8th, will have a better ranking than Vietnam in ASEAN.

Vietnam will also be ranked No. 7 when taking into consideration the East Asia Zone of the AFC club competitions.

Malaysia Super League winners currently enjoy a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League while the V.League has not had a team directly in the group stages since the 2016 edition.